Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5 million-$66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.0 million.

Shares of DH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 51,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

