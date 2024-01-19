Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.50

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 558168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.