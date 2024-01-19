Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

