Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
