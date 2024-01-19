Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 7.84%.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DSNY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Media Technologies
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.