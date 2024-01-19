Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DSNY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

