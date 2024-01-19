DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,278. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

