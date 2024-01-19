Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

