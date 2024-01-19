Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 187,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 154,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $113.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

