Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,932 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after purchasing an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8 %

DEI stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.