Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,932 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

