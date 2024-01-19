Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.67 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

