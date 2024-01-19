Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $33.02 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.