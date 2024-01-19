Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

