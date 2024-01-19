Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,980 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 93.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 688,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 107,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $28.57 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,372,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

