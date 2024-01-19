Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

