Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WWW opened at $8.17 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.13%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

