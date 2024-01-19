Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,258 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Enstar Group worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.63. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 65.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,362,291.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

