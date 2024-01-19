Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,166 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

ARW stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

