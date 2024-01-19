Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seaboard by 11,623.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seaboard by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB opened at $3,720.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,820.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,080.11.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

