Diversified LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 45,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 98,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

DIS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,821. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

