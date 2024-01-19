Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 over the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLB opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.