Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. 524,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.