Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.