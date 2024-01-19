DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Bank of America started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 379,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,732.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,731 shares of company stock worth $1,476,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

