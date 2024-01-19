DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

