DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 3.2%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.75. 5,350,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,363,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

