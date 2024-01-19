DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

