Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,699,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,135 shares in the company, valued at $604,699,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,388 shares of company stock valued at $70,214,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

