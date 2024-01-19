Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

BROS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

