Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.70.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

