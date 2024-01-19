Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,596 Shares

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.