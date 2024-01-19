Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,596 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

