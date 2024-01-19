Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

