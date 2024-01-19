Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

