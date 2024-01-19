Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,666 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

