Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $667.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

