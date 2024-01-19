Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

EDIT stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Editas Medicine's revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

