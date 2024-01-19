Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

