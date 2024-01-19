Eight Capital Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE:CCO opened at C$64.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.10. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$32.65 and a 1 year high of C$69.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.2813853 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.