Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $625.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

