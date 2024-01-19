Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

