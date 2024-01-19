Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.