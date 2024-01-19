Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 11,816 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

