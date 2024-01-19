Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,780 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

