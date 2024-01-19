Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $241.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

