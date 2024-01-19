Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.89 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

