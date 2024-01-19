Empirical Finance LLC Buys 282 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $592.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

