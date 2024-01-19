Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,167,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $465.70 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $466.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

