Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $171.71.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

