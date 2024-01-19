Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 249 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.58. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

