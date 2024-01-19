Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 6,063 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.44 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

