Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $257.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

